Vidya Balan to play human calculator Shakuntala Devi in her next biopic

National Award winning actress Vidya Balan will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi, in her upcoming biopic, who is famous for her talent with numbers. In 1982, Shakuntala Devi made a Guinness Book of World Records. She is also known as a “human calculator”.



The biopic will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Anu Menon. A source informed Mumbai Mirror, “Vidya found the story really inspiring when Anu approached her but I'd yet to sign the project. Anu has reached a lot for the film which is currently in the final stages of scripting, following which the team will start on an extensive prep. The film is likely to roll sometime next year.”

Vidya Balan has been playing quite a few geniuses and is now adding another one to her repertoire.

Other than this, Vidya is currently shooting for the NTR biopic in which she will be seen as Basavatarakam, wife of Telugu superstar and politician NT Rama Rao. The film is expected to hit the theatres in a two part series in January. She will also be seen with Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal which co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.