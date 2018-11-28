Twitter up in arms over Aiman, Muneeb's extravagant wedding celebrations

Pakistani celebrities Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are tying the knot in lavish, posh wedding celebrations these past days that have garnered numerous eyeballs for all the wrong reasons.

The drama artists have invited a sea of critique from social media users that have objected to the couple’s overly-extravagant and flamboyant wedding festivities that entail a series of events such as bridal shower, a dholki, nikkah ceremony, a wedding party, mayoon function and a mehndi night that took place just last night.

The celebrity wedding that had gotten all fans and friends from the entertainment industry elated initially, has sparked debate over the internet that has netizens criticising the couple for spending superfluous amounts of money and setting unrealistic standards of wedding in the society.



A number of internet users have created memes and expressed their displeasure over unnecessary functions for #AineebKiShaadi.

While some have advised the star couple to donate the money to charity and helping those in need, others have criticised them for organising such a wedding.

Comedian, YouTuber Zaid Ali had last night also expressed his thoughts on the matter stating:

However, the Pakistani-Canadian comedian deleted his tweet owing to some reasons shortly after.