Malaika-Arjun, Sushmita-Rohman to exchange vows in 2019?

There has been a massive round of wedding announcements in Bollywood this and the coming year as couples are reportedly gearing up to take their relationship to the next level.

After Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick nuptials coming ahead in November and December respectively, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are rumoured to be dating since a while now, are reported to tie the knot in March next year.

Filmfare quoted a source close to the couple as saying, “Malaika and Arjun have now decided to go public about their relationship, which is why they aren’t shying away from being snapped in public. If things go as per plans, they will be tying the knot in March 2019. As of now, they have picked March 19 as the date for their big day. The wedding ceremony will be conducted as per both – Christian and Hindu tradition.”

Furthermore, Sushmita Sen and her rumoured beau Rohman Shawl, will also exchange vows lately.

“Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for two months. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriageand if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year.Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019,” revealed a source to DNA India.