Aamir Khan's upcoming movie 'Thugs of Hindostan' likely to break Dangal's record

Thugs of Hindostan, a money magnet, is likely make huge box office earning as it the big Diwali release of the year with a giant star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The movie is all set to hit screens on November 08 day after this Diwali with epic drama and action. It is one of the most expensive films in Bollywood, which has been reportedly produced at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

It is learnt that the film will be released on 4,500 screens in Hindi and 500 screens in Tamil and Telugu. Thugs of Hindostan is expected to beat Dangal on box office, and estimated to make more than Rs 100 crore within three days of its release on Nov 8.

Aamir Khan's Dangal has become the best movie Bollywood ever created in terms of collections. Hence, now everyone else is expecting, Khan's Thugs of Hindostan to be another super hit, will surpass the Dangal collection.

Aamir khan's Dangal has so far the highest box office collection in India. The movie bagged collection of Rs 538.03 crore in India, with a massive Rs 1,430 crore collection in overseas market.

The advance booking of the film, which opened on Saturday, is already hinting at houseful theatres with about 2 lakh tickets being sold on the first day itself, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

The report also states that the film has already surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Avengers - Infinity War though it’s still lagging behind Baahubali - The Conclusion in advance booking.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi claims the film will smash the 100 crore mark within three days of its release. He says, “First, the day after Diwali is always considered the best day of the year for the release of a film.

But it eventually depends on how the audience reacts to the content. If the story is elusive and entertaining enough and the people have a good time watching it, I certainly think it can go beyond Dangal. God forbid if the film suffers at the level of the story and the script, then it may become an uphill task.