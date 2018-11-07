Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years

5m housing units require Rs16 trillion in five years
FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

FM Qureshi terms PM's China visit 'productive'

World

Web Desk
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's upcoming movie 'Thugs of Hindostan' likely to break Dangal's record

Thugs of Hindostan, a money magnet, is likely make huge box office earning as it the big Diwali release of the year with a giant star cast including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The movie is all set to hit screens on November 08 day after this Diwali with epic drama and action. It is one of the most expensive films in Bollywood, which has been reportedly produced at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

It is learnt that the film will be released on 4,500 screens in Hindi and 500 screens in Tamil and Telugu. Thugs of Hindostan is expected to beat Dangal on box office, and estimated to make more than Rs 100 crore within three days of its release on Nov 8.

Aamir Khan's Dangal has become the best movie Bollywood ever created in terms of collections. Hence, now everyone else is expecting, Khan's Thugs of Hindostan to be another super hit, will surpass the Dangal collection.

Aamir khan's Dangal has so far the highest box office collection in India. The movie bagged collection of Rs 538.03 crore in India, with a massive Rs 1,430 crore collection in overseas market.

The advance booking of the film, which opened on Saturday, is already hinting at houseful theatres with about 2 lakh tickets being sold on the first day itself, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

The report also states that the film has already surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Avengers - Infinity War though it’s still lagging behind Baahubali - The Conclusion in advance booking.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi claims the film will smash the 100 crore mark within three days of its release. He says, “First, the day after Diwali is always considered the best day of the year for the release of a film.

But it eventually depends on how the audience reacts to the content. If the story is elusive and entertaining enough and the people have a good time watching it, I certainly think it can go beyond Dangal. God forbid if the film suffers at the level of the story and the script, then it may become an uphill task.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries
Marseille building collapse death toll rises to four

Marseille building collapse death toll rises to four
Big turnout as America votes in test of Trump presidency

Big turnout as America votes in test of Trump presidency
Fox News calls host appearance with Trump 'unfortunate'

Fox News calls host appearance with Trump 'unfortunate'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Metoo, Brexit, environment inspire new dictionary entries

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China