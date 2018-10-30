Singer Shaan attacked with stones at concert for singing Bengali song

India’s famed artist Shaan became target of immense jeers and physical abuse in Guhawati after he chose to sing a Bengali song during the performance.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old playback singer was shelled with stones and paper balls after he sang a Bengali song in the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati all the while he kept telling the audience to “please respect the performer” and “this is Assam not Bengal.”

The singer urged the crowd to steer clear of any political motives or ideas, also mentioning how he had performed despite him feeling unwell. After the agitated crowd refused to acknowledge his words, the singer walked out.

Subsequent to the incident, Shaan turned to Twitter to focus on the positives by responding to one of his fans, apologetic at the behavior of the gathering.

“Just for the records, I loved my Assam tour! Saw the most fascinating sights, made new friends and had huge turnouts at every concert. Over one unfortunate incident, it would be very wrong to tarnish this beautiful state. Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment,” he stated.