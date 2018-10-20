Tom and Jerry to take on the real world in upcoming live-action film

One of the classics that remained an essential part of many people's childhood, Tom and Jerry is making a comeback in a full-fledged, live-action film which has unleashed a wave of anticipation and nostalgia among fans.



According to a report by Vulture, the iconic cartoon series will be directed by Tim Story, as announced by Warner Bros, with the eminent duo of Tom and Jerry remaining voiceless and animated in this as well.

Sources had revealed that the two will maintain their original style as to depend entirely on physical comedy while also attracting international attraction.

Furthermore it was revealed that the film will be the first live-action hybrid to go on floors in 2019 with the director expressing his enthusiasm over jumping on-board for the project saying that he admired the famous pair for their ability to confront challenges. He revealed further that the film will be shooting in the real-world with both the characters remaining animated.