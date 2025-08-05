Jamie Lee Curtis shares her bit over Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance

Jamie Lee Curtis on Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance

Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking up, and from the heart, when it comes to the rumours swirling around Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

The Oscar-winning actress didn’t hold back while addressing the public’s fascination with the pair, asking for kindness and privacy if the romance speculation turns out to be true.

“With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship—God bless them both—leave them the f--k alone,” Curtis said in a candid interview with VT, published on August 4. “Let them like each other.”

Curtis, known for being direct yet deeply compassionate, didn’t shy away from emotion either.

With teary eyes, she continued, “Both of them have had hardship, and they're both beautiful human beings. If they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”

The actress also spoke warmly of her experience working with Anderson, who starred in The Last Showgirl, a film that earned Golden Globe recognition last year.

“She's a beautiful person,” Curtis said simply. “She was fantastic [in the movie], but she's a beautiful human being.”

Turning her attention to Neeson, Curtis gently reminded everyone of the pain he’s endured. His wife, actress Natasha Richardson, tragically passed away in a skiing accident in 2009.

“He also suffered an unimaginable loss so young,” she reflected. “And has had a really hard go of it.”

Wrapping up her heartfelt message, Curtis offered a simple but powerful takeaway, “So if, in fact, these people have hard launched, then wish them the best and leave them alone.”

As fans and the media continue speculating about Anderson and Neeson’s rumoured romance, Curtis’ words come as a reminder that behind the headlines are real people, who may just be trying to heal and find joy in each other.