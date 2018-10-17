Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan become one of world's 100 most handsome men

Pakistani hunks Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan have been a crowd-favorite in the country since quite a while and now it appears that the two have managed to charm people around the world with their looks as well.

The two esteemed Pakistani actors have officially been added to the list of '100 Most Handsome Faces' as revealed on the official Instagram page of Most Handsome Men 2018 where pictures of the two have been added that are enough to swoon fans all around the world.

While the EP singer had scored the position before as well, the 36-year-old Khuda Aur Mohabbat star had landed a spot for the first time and was swept away with the news as he took to Instagram soon after sharing the feat with his followers saying: “Honoured to represent Pakistan in another international list of the "MOST HANDSOME MEN 2018,” read the caption.

Apart from the two Pakistani heartthrobs, the list also includes globally acclaimed personalities including Lionel Messi, Daniel Radcliff, Tom Hiddlestone, Orlando Bloom, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Gosling.