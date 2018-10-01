Men need to stop being threatened: Varun Dhawan on gender disparity

With B-Town under chaos presently, Vaun Dhawan has stepped forward voicing his concern and stressing on making sure the industry maintains an equal environment for women as well.

During an interview, the Student of The Year actor shed light on the gender disparity that exists in the Indian film industry laying emphasis on how men need to play an essential part in reducing inequalities.

"Men can be a big part of the dialogue and they should be a part of the change. I think men need to stop being threatened by this change. They should be more accepting about it," he stated.

The 31-year-old went on to discuss how the fresh faces entering the industry need to be given an equal platform and the prevailing issue of nepotism in Bollywood saying: "I think it is only going to be beneficial if there is equality, because, first and foremost, more talent will shine through... Let people come through (on the basis of) talent. Let us not discriminate just because of gender. Talent should be the one that speaks the loudest and we have immense talent in our industry."