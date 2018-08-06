Amir Khan optimistic Imran Khan as PM will bring 'substantial change' in Pakistan

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is elatedly on board the ‘Naya Pakistan’ saying the premier nominee Imran Khan taking the steering wheel will bring about ‘substantial change.’

The sportsman who is presently dwelling in Los Angeles to prepare for his next match in September, stated during the Independence Day celebrations held in Hollywood during the weekend: “Imran Khan will bring substantial change in Pakistan [as PM], he will bring change in our lives, in our families’ lives.”

The 31-year-old added that he has received a formal invitation to Pakistan by the prime minister nominee. “He [Imran] will create new employment opportunities for the youth.”

He went on to add: “But I cannot come to Pakistan [immediately] because of my training camp.”

The boxing legend is all set to encounter Sameul Vargas from Columbia in the ring on September 8th in Birmingham.