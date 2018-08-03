On 'Zombie boy’s suicide, Lady Gaga tells us to seek mental health issues addressed

Following suicide reports of model Zombie boy, fellow star Lady Gaga has taken a step to advice people on mental health.

Canadian model and actor Rick Genest, recognized for his stage name Zombie Boy for his body entirely tattooed with bones and organs, was found dead in Montreal on Friday, six days before his 33rd birthday.

Lady Gaga, who featured Zombie Boy in her music video of "Born This Way" lamented the loss on social media, citing it as “beyond devastating” and has urged people who are dealing with depression to seek psychological help on the very instant.

“We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other,” the singer took to Twitter.

“Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too”, she added.

Genest's management confirmed the news and said they were "shocked and pained" by his death.



"Rico was loved by all those who had the chance to meet him and know him," they said in a tribute posted on Facebook.

"We received the unfortunate news at the beginning of the afternoon and members of the team have come to support his family and relatives in this dark and difficult moment.

"We want to present our deepest condolences... thank you zb for these beautiful moments in your company and for your radiant smile."

Rick modelled for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, appeared in Vogue Japan and was once the face of Jay-Z's Rock-A-Wear fashion label.



Hours before his death, Zombie boy even left a poem on his Instagram official.







