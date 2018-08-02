Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fan celebrates Imran Khan’s triumph while creating his magnificent portrait

Imran Khan’s victory was cheered in distinctive ways around Pakistan after Elections but this surprised the social media world a lot more.

Pakistani artist, Amir Hussain adopted this peculiar yet captivating way of celebrating Imran Khan’s win as Prime Minister by fabricating the master piece of the PTI cheif's portrait.

The reason that dragged so much attention to the sketch was the artist’s unique approach of making the entire portrait by using salt, and salt only.

The video was shared a million times as the artist sketched the portrait with flair while spectators watched him in awe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

A Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas duet might be on the way soon

A Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas duet might be on the way soon
Ronnie Screwvala scores rights to produce Sania Mirza biopic

Ronnie Screwvala scores rights to produce Sania Mirza biopic
I am not going to Pakistan, says Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

I am not going to Pakistan, says Bollywood actor Aamir Khan
YouTube suspends CJ SO COOL's channel over feeding kids laxatives

YouTube suspends CJ SO COOL's channel over feeding kids laxatives
Load More load more