Fan celebrates Imran Khan’s triumph while creating his magnificent portrait

Imran Khan’s victory was cheered in distinctive ways around Pakistan after Elections but this surprised the social media world a lot more.



Pakistani artist, Amir Hussain adopted this peculiar yet captivating way of celebrating Imran Khan’s win as Prime Minister by fabricating the master piece of the PTI cheif's portrait.

The reason that dragged so much attention to the sketch was the artist’s unique approach of making the entire portrait by using salt, and salt only.

The video was shared a million times as the artist sketched the portrait with flair while spectators watched him in awe.