Sun July 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Robot dog unleashed in new trailer of A.X.L

Sci-fi fanatics buckle up as a new robotic dog will soon be getting unleashed in theaters across the globe with a freshly-brewed trailer of the film A.X.L that has just been released.

Directed by Oliver Daly, the action-packed film is centered around a classified invention by the military of a robotic dog named A.X.L possessing advanced artificial intelligence. The experimental creation that was supposed to shield the future soldiers ends up going wrong with the mechanized dog hiding in the desert where he finds and outsider that helps him encounter the challenges hurled their way in the future.

The adventure film with an acclaimed cast lined up is featuring Hollywood luminaries including Becky G., Alex Neustaedter, Thomas Jane, Dominic Rains, Patricia De Leon, Lou Taylor Pucci and Alex MacNicoll.

Written by the director himself, the film is slated for release on August 24th 2018.

