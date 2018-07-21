Sat July 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Man goes viral for taking #Inmyfeeling challenge in Pashtun style

KARACHI: Into social media’s viral bucket is the #Inmyfeelings challenge taken toll, bringing netizens to film their dance video on the new song by replicating signature steps from the official music video.

Making the challenge interesting, a man in Pakistan wearing shalwar kameez attempted with the dance moves on the road; as most of the videos include another person film it from inside.

The video shows the man  attempt the challenge in a very Pashtun style, leaving the  Instagram audience in  splits with his quirky dance moves. 


Among many netizens who attempted the Keke challenge during the past two weeks, celebrities too,  took to  cover it. Here's how Will Smith  went with it.




