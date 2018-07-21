Man goes viral for taking #Inmyfeeling challenge in Pashtun style

KARACHI: Into social media’s viral bucket is the #Inmyfeelings challenge taken toll, bringing netizens to film their dance video on the new song by replicating signature steps from the official music video.

Making the challenge interesting, a man in Pakistan wearing shalwar kameez attempted with the dance moves on the road; as most of the videos include another person film it from inside.

The video shows the man attempt the challenge in a very Pashtun style, leaving the Instagram audience in splits with his quirky dance moves.





Among many netizens who attempted the Keke challenge during the past two weeks, celebrities too, took to cover it. Here's how Will Smith went with it.













