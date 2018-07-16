Mon July 16, 2018
July 16, 2018

Irrfan Khan responding well to treatment: Shoojit Sircar

Recovering Irrfan Khan shares first picture post-cancer treatment

Taking all hardships in his stride, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has shared with his fans his first picture as he is seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour that he was diagnosed with earlier this year in March.

Updating his profile picture on Twitter, in which the 51-year-old is clad in a yellow T-shirt, can be seen through a glass window with earphones plugged in and a big smile on his face, exuding positivity.

As the Blackmail star recuperates from the disease, his fans are happy to see how he has battled with cancer valiantly.

The actor  also penned a heartfelt letter last month sharing about how he has been with coping with cancer ever since. 

"For the first time, I felt what 'freedom' truly means. It felt like an accomplishment. As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it. My confidence in the intelligence of the cosmos became absolute. I feel as if it has entered every cell of mine. Time will tell if it stays, but that is how I feel as of now," he wrote.

It was only recently that Sonali Bendre, another Indian actor, revealed that she’s also suffering from ‘high grade cancer'. 

Sonali is undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. 


