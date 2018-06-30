Irrfan Khan unveils trailer for his Hollywood film 'Puzzle'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has unveiled the new trailer of his upcoming film and it looks like the 'Blackmail' actor will be making a return to Hollywood.



The 51-year-old actor who is presently suffering form neuroendocrine tumor took to Twitter to announce the trailer launch of his Hollywood film saying: “Everyone has to find their missing peace #Puzzle,” attached with the trailer’s link.

The Marc Turtletaub directorial is showing the Indian actor as a puzzle enthusiast who teams up with a woman besieged emotionally. The two souls are later bridged together by one salient part that brings about a colossal change.

Hollywood film 'Puzzle', is a low-budget film about a housewife and mother who discovers she is something of a savant when it comes to assembling puzzles.



The film, under the production of director Marc Turtletaub and others, premieres at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and it will hit cinema houses on July 13.

Khan is currently in London where he is undergoing treatment for a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumor.

The Bollywood star has appeared in over 100 films in his home country in India, and has made his mark in Hollywood as well, with films like 'Life of Pi', 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'Slumdog Millionaire'.