Rekha captivates audience at IIFA Awards after 20 year gap

Indian film star Rekha made a grand entry back on stage after an extensive hiatus of 20 years at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Bangkok, on Sunday.



The highly lauded Indian actor captivated the audience with her enchanting performances to songs including ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’ and ‘Salam-E-Ishq’, being reminiscents of her past glory.

The 63 year old legendary actor was donned in a customized powder pink attire by Manish Malhotra during her enthralling feat.

The performance was followed by an abundant amount of praises by numerous of Bollywood’s luminaries including Shraddha Kapoor who stated on Instagram: "I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth and the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime."





Dia Mirza was also all praises for the icon saying: "Legend! Lucky to have witnessed Rekhaji's perform live. No one can ever match her grace, poise and presence."







