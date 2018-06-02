Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie to star as villain in 'Maleficent 2'

LOS ANGELES: Four years after Angelina Jolie's chilling portrayal of the iconic Disney villain Maleficent that became an instant hit, production on the sequel has officially started in London.

Jolie was revealed playing around on the set with her young co-star Elle Fanning. Elle Fanning, who stars as Princess Aurora in the live-action adaptation, posted a back stage picture on Instagram of her and Angelina Jolie in the getup for the movie with the caption.

"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" the picture features Angelina in her character's horns and red lipstick.

The most awaited sequel movie has no release date yet.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein hit with new accusations of sexual assault
Young Palestinians write letter in support of Gigi Hadid’s #FreePalestine tweets

Young Palestinians write letter in support of Gigi Hadid’s #FreePalestine tweets
Arbaaz Khan summoned in IPL betting case

Arbaaz Khan summoned in IPL betting case
Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister

Alia Bhatt receives a gift from Ranbir Kapoor’s sister
Load More load more