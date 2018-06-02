Angelina Jolie to star as villain in 'Maleficent 2'

LOS ANGELES: Four years after Angelina Jolie's chilling portrayal of the iconic Disney villain Maleficent that became an instant hit, production on the sequel has officially started in London.



Jolie was revealed playing around on the set with her young co-star Elle Fanning. Elle Fanning, who stars as Princess Aurora in the live-action adaptation, posted a back stage picture on Instagram of her and Angelina Jolie in the getup for the movie with the caption.

"It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" the picture features Angelina in her character's horns and red lipstick.

The most awaited sequel movie has no release date yet.

