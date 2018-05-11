Film costume lands Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna in trouble





Indian film star Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been caught in a controversy for auctioning a naval uniform he wore in his film 'Rustom'.

The couple has been accused of “playing with the sentiments of armed forces personnel and widows" of fallen soldiers.

According to Economic Times, the notice has also been sent to auction house SaltScout, which has put out the naval officer uniform for online bidding. As of Wednesday afternoon, the highest bid offered for the uniform -- which includes a shirt, pants and a hat -- was Rs 235 ,000.

The auction closes on May 26 night.

The Bollywood couple has claimed that the money raised from the auction would be used for social causes and 90 per cent of the net proceeds from it would support NGO Janice's Trust, an animal rescue service, treatment centre and shelter based in Panchgani in Maharashtra.

But the auctioning of the uniform has rubbed some serving and ex soldiers the wrong way, claiming that "by putting (it) in auction, you have shown no respect for national interest (and) have also played with the sentiments of armed forces personnel and their widows and their family members".

"As a matter of fact, till date no uniform or medal has been put for auction. The reason for the same being that an officer's uniform is bestowed as a singular honour on a commissioned officer by President of India for life. It is not a contract but entails a liability for the nation's sake and thus the array of medals and ranks, insignia are for the discerning eye of the one who proudly wears it."

The legal notice has asked Akshay and Twinkle to cancel the auction "failing which necessary action shall be taken against you under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code".

Recently, when Akshay was asked to comment on the controversy at an event, he said, "I support my wife on that matter. I and my wife are doing some work with good intention for a good cause. That was a costume that I used in the film. It is going for (auction for) a good cause. I do not think we have done anything wrong."