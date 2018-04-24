Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'


MUMBAI: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has an exceptional talent to grab media’s attention doing the most unexpected things, in his latest video that went viral, he is dancing his heart out on one of the Haryanvi entertainer Sapna Chaudhary's hit number 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

In a video posted by the former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary on her Instagram, Gayle appears  to share his love for dancing, enjoying the Haryanvi song with his dancing shoes perfectly.

The flamboyant cricketer has perfectly imitated Sapna Choudhary who shared it on her Instagram account and wrote alongside, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes

Sachin Tendulkar 'deeply grateful' on birthday wishes
After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards

After PSL, Darren Sammy all set to come to Pakistan for Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards
Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history

Robot helps seriously ill Everton fan make history
Pakistan hockey hero seeks heart transplant in India

Pakistan hockey hero seeks heart transplant in India
Load More load more