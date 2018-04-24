Gayle stuns fans grooving on Haryanvi Song 'Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal'





MUMBAI: West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has an exceptional talent to grab media’s attention doing the most unexpected things, in his latest video that went viral, he is dancing his heart out on one of the Haryanvi entertainer Sapna Chaudhary's hit number 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

In a video posted by the former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary on her Instagram, Gayle appears to share his love for dancing, enjoying the Haryanvi song with his dancing shoes perfectly.

The flamboyant cricketer has perfectly imitated Sapna Choudhary who shared it on her Instagram account and wrote alongside, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.”