Ittefaq box office collection

NEW DELHI: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna's murder-mystery thriller Ittefaq showed firm growth in box-office by earning over 150 million over the weekend only.

Ittefaq is an Indian thriller film, directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with BR Studios & Dharma Productions.

Uptill now the film has been able to impress the fans quite well, hoping that their business will increase in the coming days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted its total collection, which now stands at Rs 18.30 crore.

The film was released in the cinemas on 3rd November.