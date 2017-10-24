Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

First song from Bollywood movie ‘Ittefaq’ released

The first song from upcoming Bollywood movie 'ittefaq' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khannaand and Sidharth Malhotra.has been released.

 The song ‘Itefaq se’ is a rendition of all-time favorite track ‘Raat Baaki’ which was originally used in Amitabh Bachchan-ShashiKapoor’s film Namak Halal years ago.

The new song, titled “Ittefaq Se (RaatBaaki)” is similar to the original track but with some changed lyrics.

It has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal, who has kind of become king of rehashes in the recent times.

As the song begins, you cannot help but recall each and every beat from the original track, which had featured in 1982 release ‘Namak Halal’.

The film is directed by Abhay Chopra and its story revolves around a crime from two different perspectives, one of Sonakshi and the other of Sidharth’s character. Akshaye plays the role of a cop.

Ittefaq, the movie, is scheduled to release on November 3.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor announces his new project

Shahid Kapoor announces his new project
Film ‘Rukh’ projects the relation of father and son: Manoj Bajpayee

Film ‘Rukh’ projects the relation of father and son: Manoj Bajpayee
US director James Toback accused by 38 women of sexual harassment

US director James Toback accused by 38 women of sexual harassment
‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ rules box office

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ rules box office
Load More load more