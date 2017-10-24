First song from Bollywood movie ‘Ittefaq’ released

The first song from upcoming Bollywood movie 'ittefaq' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khannaand and Sidharth Malhotra.has been released.

The song ‘Itefaq se’ is a rendition of all-time favorite track ‘Raat Baaki’ which was originally used in Amitabh Bachchan-ShashiKapoor’s film Namak Halal years ago.

The new song, titled “Ittefaq Se (RaatBaaki)” is similar to the original track but with some changed lyrics.

It has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal, who has kind of become king of rehashes in the recent times.

As the song begins, you cannot help but recall each and every beat from the original track, which had featured in 1982 release ‘Namak Halal’.

The film is directed by Abhay Chopra and its story revolves around a crime from two different perspectives, one of Sonakshi and the other of Sidharth’s character. Akshaye plays the role of a cop.

Ittefaq, the movie, is scheduled to release on November 3.