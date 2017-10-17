Tue October 17, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Many Weinsteins in Bollywood: Pooja Bhatt

In the midst of sexual assault charges against American film producer Harvey Weinstein, Pooja Bhatt took to twitter to state that the Indian film industry is replete of ‘many Harvey Weinsteins.’

Praising Oscar academy’s move to expel the Hollywood’s previously reputed studio executive, Bhatt expressed serious doubts whether Bollywood had reached the same conclusion as the academy did, if it were to face the same situation ever.

Bhatt tweet reads: “Many Weinsteins within Bollywood. But would the powers that supposedly govern us ever do what the academy did? Never. Associations LIE here!”

 

She further went on to state that the film associations in Bollywood have failed consistently in safeguarding the rights of its members and are devoid of any unity and agreement whatsoever.

