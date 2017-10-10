Actress Sajjal Ali turns singer with debut OST O' Rangreza

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Sajjal Ali has made her debut in music after a successful journey in Pakistani tv plays and also films in both Pakistan and India.

She sang the original sound track (OST) for Pakistani drama O' Rangreza alongside renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga, with which she secured much appreciations.

Sajjal had stepped in with instant fame with her work in Pakistani dramas and local movie Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai. Eventually turning into a big gun with her debut Bollywood film Mom, she is now keen to flourish in the musical industry as well.

The actress also made name appearing in local dramas which include Gul-e- Raana, Chup Raho, Khuda Dekh Raha Hai, and Yaqeen.