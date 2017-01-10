MUMBAI: Bollywood magnate Karan Johar recently spoke out and addressed long-time rumours about his alleged 'relationship' with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, dismissing them as nothing but false news.

Not only that, for the very first time, Karan Johar also addressed rumours about his sexual orientation. On his upcoming biography titled 'The Unsuitable Boy', Johar has candidly spoken out against a range of bold topics and stopped short only of an open admission.

"Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me," he writes.

Karan also wrote about how people suspected he had an illicit relationship with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whom he referred to as a 'father figure' and his 'older brother'.

"For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him in that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous. But it didn't bother him. He said, 'People talk nonsense, and if a man does not have an extramarital affair, he is supposed to be gay."

Karan wrote about how he was not sorry for his sexual orientation or who he was. He said that he was sorry for the country that treated homosexuals with contempt and unfairness.

"I'm okay about it. I'm not embarrassed about who I am. I'm not apologetic. I'm embarrassed about the country I live in vis-a-vis where I come from in terms of my orientation. I'm sad, upset and disheartened with the trolling that happens on social media," he wrote.

Talk about candid confessions! Karan Johar certainly penned his heart out for everyone to read.

0



0







Karan Johar finally addresses relationship rumours with Shah Rukh was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178107-Karan-Johar-finally-addresses-relationship-rumours-with-Shah-Rukh/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karan Johar finally addresses relationship rumours with Shah Rukh" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178107-Karan-Johar-finally-addresses-relationship-rumours-with-Shah-Rukh.