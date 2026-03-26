Can Sydney Sweeney's box office flop make comeback after getting second shot?
Sydney Sweeney underwent a transformation for the role in the gritty R-rated movie
Sydney Sweeney, riding the success of her career, recently starred in a box-office hit, for which she underwent a full transformation.
It was the boxing Christy, based on the life of boxer Christy Martin.
But at the box office, the movie limped, only managing to rake in $2.3 million on a budget of $15 million.
However, now Christy is getting a second shot.
It is set to be released on HBO Max; a streaming release could put the box-office flop tag behind it if the film attracts enough eyeballs.
A 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes also points in that direction – that a comeback after a box office knockout is possible.
Trailblazing boxer Martin also praised Sweeney's performance in a previous interview with ScreenRant, stating, "Her story is important because people need to see that they're not alone, and they can see a path to get out. Sydney did that really well. She became me, and people are responding to this story."
The film's logline read, "It follows small-town West Virginia native Christy Martin, who turns to boxing and becomes the most successful female fighter of the 1990s but faces a more lethal fight for survival against her manager-husband outside the ring." The film highlights her resilience, courage, and fight to reclaim her life."
Christy is set to stream on HBO Max on April 10.
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