Snoop Dogg promises ‘something special’ as he takes ‘life changing’ step

Snoop Dogg has taken on a major role in the upcoming, God of the Rodeo and deemed his decision as “life changing” because he would be fulfilling dual responsibilities, as an actor and producer.

The 54-year-old rap icon will star in the upcoming movie from director and writer Rosalind Ross, which is being produced by Cara Films' Gianna Scott, and Ridley Scott under his Scott Free Productions banner.

In a statement to Deadline, Snoop said: "Linking up with Scott Free Productions and working with Ridley Scott and Giannina Scott on God of the Rodeo is life changing and an honor.”

“Rosalind Ross brought a story with heart and grit, and that’s what I’m about,” he added.

Snoop and his Death Row Pictures partner Sara Ramaker have also signed on to produce, while his Death Row Records will work on the soundtrack.

The Riders on The Storm hitmaker further mentioned, "Me and the team at Death Row Pictures stepping in as producers, I’m acting in it, and Death Row Records is building the soundtrack — and this one got soul…”

"We’re bringing an important story and something special to the screen,” he explained.

God of the Rodeo is a movie based on the author, Daniel Bergner's reporting inside the deadliest prison in America's South.

With the plot being set in Louisiana's brutal Angola Prison in 1967, the film follows hardened inmate Buckkey, who is serving a life sentence.

His heart experiences some hope of redemption after experiencing the prison’s first-ever inmate rodeo but then comes a gruesome twist.

Buckkey and his fellow inmates soon realise the rodeo is essentially a gladiatorial showcase created with the public's bloodlust and warden's godlike delusions in mind.

Speaking about the movie, director and writer, Rosalind, described the experience of working on the film and deemed it as "a thrill and an honour as a filmmaker to bring the legendary swagger, soul and eccentricity of Snoop to this story in what will be a completely transformative role for him".

"Moreover, I’m deeply gratified by the kindred artistic spirit and conviction of cause that Snoop, Sara and Death Row Pictures have for this collaboration with myself, Giannina, Ridley, and the rest of our incredible producing team,” she mentioned of working with Snoop Dogg on the film God of the Rodeo.