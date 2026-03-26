Brie Larson jolts Hollywood, suggesting the industry is not learning right lessons

Brie Larson gives a reality check to the movie industry as the video game world excels

Brie Larson, an Academy Award-winning actress, has a message for Hollywood: there is much to learn from the video game industry.



A gaming enthusiast herself, she says that, ahead of her Super Mario Galaxy film, where she portrays Princess Rosalina, video games have significant potential for the cinema industry to adopt.

On the Seen on the Screen podcast, she adds, "There's so much that video games are taking from cinema, and I think it's really time for us in cinema to recognise what we can take from video games."

The Marvel star also notes the creatives in the gaming industry are a powerhouse, stating, "The gaming community is much bigger than the film and television world, and it's this bizarre thing."

Princess Rosalina

Another point Larson made on the podcast was that there is a common cultural blind spot: people obsess over books and films but hardly ask about the video games they play.

She continues, 'Where now that I've started talking about it more and reaching out and even talking with video game companies because I find it so inspiring and these are the creators that I love, I'm learning that it's this thing where it's like, people say, "What movies did you see?

"What book are you reading?' " But not so much do you think to ask, 'What video game are you playing right now?'"

Larson is also a big fan of the Super Mario video game, and her interest is gauged from the fact that she revealed last year that she "threw my first boyfriend out of my house because I was trying to beat the final level in Super Mario Galaxy". He said I was taking it too seriously, so I threw him out of my house."

The Super Mario Galaxy movie rolls out in cinemas on April 1.