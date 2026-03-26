Bruce Springsteen reveals what fans can expect from upcoming tour

Bruce Springsteen has finally shared his plans for his highly anticipated upcoming tour, Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 76-year-old American singer posted a clip of himself standing, listing off all the cities the tour will hit.

“The E Street Band is coming your way,” said Bruce. “And we are bringing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, unity over division and peace over war."

For those unversed, the Dancing in the Dark hitmaker will kick off his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour from March 31.

His tour will feature 20 shows across the US and will wrap up with an outdoor show at Nationals Park in Washington on May 27.

Moreover, Bruce will also sing Streets of Minneapolis at the 'No Kings' rally in St. Paul. He released the track in January, after two citizens were killed by ICE agents.

“You want to try to meet the moment,” the Born in the U.S.A. singer told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “The No Kings movement is of great import right now. "

"When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level. And I’m always in search of that," he added.