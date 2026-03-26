Inside Kim Kardashian's 'All’s Fair' million-dollar wardrobe auction: See Pics

Kim Kardashian has announced plans to auction her wardrobe from season one of All’s Fair this weekend, with proceeds going towards legal support for women in need.

The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur made the announcement on Wednesday via her official Instagram page, sharing photos of her in outfits that she wore for the filming of the legal drama.

The carousel featured a white dress with a plunging neckline and ruched waist, a flowing yellow gown, and a patterned strapless ensemble. Tailored outfits appear to be part of the sale as well, as she also included a photo of herself in a coordinated tan suit, styled with a blouse and briefcase.

With the Ryan Murphy drama now renewed for a second season, the SKIMS founder said she wanted to help women pay the "price of justice" as she moves ahead with the new project.

"In All’s Fair, I play a lawyer who sees firsthand how the legal system can either empower women or leave them behind. But in the real world, the “price of justice” is a barrier that many women simply cannot afford," The Kardashians star said in the caption, adding that the sale will take place from 27 to 29 March at midnight on @kardashiankloset.

"I’m auctioning off my Season 1 wardrobe from All’s Fair to help close that gap," she revealed further, adding that 100% of net sales will go directly to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to fund legal services for women seeking protection, custody arrangements, and other forms of support.

She continued, "The right to a lawyer shouldn’t depend on the balance of your bank account. For many women, legal aid is the only bridge to a restraining order, a fair custody agreement, or the chance to rebuild a life from scratch."

Kardashian insisted that supporting survivors means more than just helping them leave, so the justice system recognises "the reality of abuse." She concluded the post by adding that the initiative will make sure “justice for all actually means all".