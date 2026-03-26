Inside Kim Kardashian's 'All’s Fair' million-dollar wardrobe auction: See Pics
Kim Kardashian's announcement comes as Ryan Murphy legal drama gets renewed for a second season
Kim Kardashian has announced plans to auction her wardrobe from season one of All’s Fair this weekend, with proceeds going towards legal support for women in need.
The 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur made the announcement on Wednesday via her official Instagram page, sharing photos of her in outfits that she wore for the filming of the legal drama.
The carousel featured a white dress with a plunging neckline and ruched waist, a flowing yellow gown, and a patterned strapless ensemble. Tailored outfits appear to be part of the sale as well, as she also included a photo of herself in a coordinated tan suit, styled with a blouse and briefcase.
With the Ryan Murphy drama now renewed for a second season, the SKIMS founder said she wanted to help women pay the "price of justice" as she moves ahead with the new project.
"In All’s Fair, I play a lawyer who sees firsthand how the legal system can either empower women or leave them behind. But in the real world, the “price of justice” is a barrier that many women simply cannot afford," The Kardashians star said in the caption, adding that the sale will take place from 27 to 29 March at midnight on @kardashiankloset.
"I’m auctioning off my Season 1 wardrobe from All’s Fair to help close that gap," she revealed further, adding that 100% of net sales will go directly to the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to fund legal services for women seeking protection, custody arrangements, and other forms of support.
She continued, "The right to a lawyer shouldn’t depend on the balance of your bank account. For many women, legal aid is the only bridge to a restraining order, a fair custody agreement, or the chance to rebuild a life from scratch."
Kardashian insisted that supporting survivors means more than just helping them leave, so the justice system recognises "the reality of abuse." She concluded the post by adding that the initiative will make sure “justice for all actually means all".
-
Savannah Guthrie breaks down the moment she found out mom Nancy disappeared: Watch
-
Brie Larson jolts Hollywood, suggesting the industry is not learning right lessons
-
Anne Hathaway gets real about 'limitations' she faced before successful career
-
Can Sydney Sweeney's box office flop make comeback after getting second shot?
-
Snoop Dogg promises ‘something special’ as he takes ‘life changing’ step
-
Bruce Springsteen reveals what fans can expect from upcoming tour
-
Lamar Odom reflects on 'awkward' reunion with ex Khloé Kardashian: 'I was under attack'
-
'Ted Lasso' star Phil Dunster reveals famous actor he finds to be 'the king'
-
Rihanna gives inside details into horrific home shooting
-
Shaquille O'Neal addresses claims he sent explicit DMs to Sabrina Carpenter
-
Dana Carvey recalls doing 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels' impersonation: 'My first reaction is terror'
-
Everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce honeymoon plans