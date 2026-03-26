Savannah Guthrie breaks down the moment she found out mom Nancy disappeared: Watch

The host of the Today show, Savannah Guthrie has finally sat down for her very first interview with former Today show co‑host Hoda Kotb. In it she describes the pure, unbridled and unadulterated agony that her entire family has been living with, ever since their mother Nancy disappeared from her home in the later hours of the day.

What is pertinent to mention about this appearance is that this is her very first, on air public statement since her mother was taken.

For those unversed with the circumstances of her disappearance, a masked man who has been caught on her ring doorbell cam took her from her home in Arizona.

While explaining what happened at the time of her learning the entire sordid affair took place she claims the first communication happened with her sister, where, in her own words, “my sister called me, and I said, 'Is everything okay?" And she said, 'No, Mom's missing.”

This was right after she claims, "I had given Mike [Feldman, her husband] for Christmas, a boy's trip, to go play tennis and so, he had been gone for the weekend and so I actually took my kids to Carson's [Daly], so we had a beautiful, fun night together, and I came home and really had gotten home just at the same time that Mike came home and we were just saying hi, and putting doen our stuff, and the kids were running around."

She also then went on to discuss how bad the family’s pain has gotten since then because “we are in agony” and “it is unbearable,” she’s said since then. “And to think of what she went through."

She even added, “I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. She needs to come home now. Someone needs to do the right thing.”

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

As of this moment there is a $1 million reward being offered to anyone who can offer information towards her recovery.

Furthermore, investigators are being helped by the FBI while evidence mounts towards her current condition which includes an alarming update about the state of her pacemaker app which has been inactive since the day after her arrest.

The Today Show’s anchor’s mom was last seen Foothills, Arizona, on February 1, 2026 and a day prior went to church.

Initial reports by the police found blood on her porch and even a ring doorbell camera view of the entire kidnapping plot as it unfolds.