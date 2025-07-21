'Avengers: Secret Wars' set to shake up entire MCU

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about Avengers' success

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers: Secret Wars 2027 will mark a major turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the film, key characters including Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and the entire X-Men team will be recast.

Feige described Secret Wars as not just a conclusion to post-Endgame storylines but also a launchpad for a new era of the MCU, calling it a "reset" rather than a reboot.

"'Reboot' is a scary word... Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people," he explained, describing the film instead as fresh start for the MCU. "Reset, singular timeline, we'rethinking along those lines."

The announcement comes as Marvel continues to scale back its output after years of heavy saturation.

Only one MCU film was released in 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine. While three are slated for this year, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, both previously released, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, coming next weekend.

The current schedule shows one film each for 2026 and 2027: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively.

Feige emphasised that Secret Wars will establish a singular timeline and set the stage for the franchise’s future.