Taylor Swift fans await big news after deciphering subtle clues

Taylor Swift appears to be teasing a big announcement after buying back her masters

Taylor Swift might have even more surprises for her fans this year after she revealed that she now owns all her albums.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has Swifties convinced that they are being teased for an announcement for which Taylor Nation is posting a countdown.

Swift’s management account, Taylor Nation, has been sharing cryptic posts which fans believe are countdown to her 12th studio album.

The account has been posting tributes to the Grammy winner’s master recordings since she purchased them back. On July 18, they wrote, "Welcome home, self titled."

The post used lyrics from Swift’s 12th track on the album, which fans deemed “suspicious.”

A day later, Taylor Nation returned to pay respects to Fearless, writing, "Welcome home, Fearless."

On July 20, the account shared a tribute for Speak Now, as it declared, "Welcome home, Speak Now."

Swifties flocked to the comments, expressing their excitement for an upcoming announcement, potentially for the 12th album.

One fan wrote, "The countdown is countdowning...," while another agreed, "Oh it’s 100% a countdown."

A third chimed in, "The countdown is real."

"TS12 IS COMING," wrote another, while noting that Taylor Nation has also used an orange coloured background for the posts, which is widely theorised about to be the colour theme for the 12th album.