Gwyneth Paltrow’s worst fear resurfaces in exposing biography

Gwyneth Paltrow’s new biography delves into uncomfortable truths about her life, including her worst fear growing up.

The 53-year-old actress, who had received a lot of backlash over the years for being “fatphobic,” was scared of “obesity” all her life, according to her upcoming biography, Gwyneth: The Biography.

The Shakespeare in Love star starred as an obese woman in the 2001 comedy, Shallow Hal, which she deeply regretted later, as per RadarOnline.

In an interview back in 2001, she spoke about the role, saying, “The first day I tried the fat suit on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby. It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.”

Paltrow continued, "I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the fat clothes they make... The clothes they make for women who are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive," which led her to be called fatphobic.

Later in 2020, Paltrow once again called the role in Shallow Hal her "least favorite performance," when her assistant Kevin Keating responded that he would've talked her out of it had he been there, she said, "See what happened? Disaster."