Prince William cannot attend Harry’s Invictus Games ‘even if he wanted to’

Prince Harry has reportedly approved the wordings and the royal guest list for the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

Reports revealed that King Charles and Prince William will receive an invite from the Duke of Sussex despite the ongoing cold war between the two princes.

Amid the backdrop of a peace summit – where Harry’s top aides met with the King’s communications secretary in London earlier this month – speculations have emerged that royals might make an appearance.

While the King is leaning towards a truce with his younger son, the same cannot be said for William, who is still furious with his brother for all his outbursts about the royals in the press.

Even if the notion was entertained about a thaw in the royal rift, a former royal butler revealed that William would not attend the Invictus Games for scheduling reasons.

“I think that the King and the Prince of Wales have enough charity events to go to, so I think they wouldn’t have to go to the Invictus Games,” ex-royal butler, Paul Burrell, told Express.co.uk.

“This is Harry’s baby, not the King’s and not William’s. I think they shouldn’t go to support Harry in this venture. This is Harry’s concern, not theirs.”

He added that a “public show of support, at this time, is probably not on the cards”. The former staffer stressed that William won’t be embracing Harry publicly “at this moment in time, or even ever again”.

It remains to be seen in July 2027 if any of the royals would make an appearance to support Prince Harry and his most successful venture to date.