Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson's 'Materialists' to release on digital on THIS date

'Materialists' is directed by Academy winning playwright, Celine Song

Materialists starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans will finally be available on multiple streaming giants soon.

Directed by Oscar winning playwright Celine Song, the romantic comedy follows the story of young New York based matchmaker named Lucy, who ends up getting trapped in a love triangle as she sets a journey to find her own match.

Lucy ends up being torn between a dreamy socialite the man of her dreams and her not-so-great ex-boyfriend.

The much anticipated got its theatrical release on June 13. Now, the film is going to release on Premium video-on-Demand (PVOD) on July 22.

It will most likely be available for purchase on streaming platforms namely YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV, and many more.

Materialists earned $49.6 million at the box office, which doesn’t make it much successful.

But it did collect $12 million on its opening weekend, which is an impressive number especially when it had to compete against Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon.