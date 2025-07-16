Colin Farrell prefers 'blocking out for few hours' while reading 'Batman Part II' script

'Batman Part II' is set to release on in October 2027

Colin Farrell has unveiled if he has read the Batman Part II script yet.

The 49-year-old Irish actor played the popular DC villain Penguin in the 2022 film directed by Matt reeves.

Later, he reprised the role in a limited series titled after the antagonist’s name backed by HBO.

Farrell’s depiction of the penguin has earned him great respect and recognition. He even won a Golden Globe Award for the role.

Yesterday, Emmy roles out its nominations list, which carried Colin’s name on the top in the category of Best Actor in a Limited series.

It has been confirmed that the In Bruges actor will be playing the titular role again in the next Batman sequel slated to release in 2027.

In a recent interview, the actor opened that he has “not yet” read the screenplay of Reeves upcoming film. But he can’t wait to give read it.

He told Deadline, “But I’m very close to it. I can’t wait.”

Colin also confessed that when he gets the script, he would want to block out everything for a few hours just to focus on the script.

“I’m going to have to block out a few hours when that happens and really put the kettle on and put a nice cup of tea on and pay attention”, said The Banshees of Inisherin star.