Nicholas Hoult gets bizarre advice from previous 'Lex Luthor' before his iteration

Michael Rosenbaum played Lex Luthor in 'Smallville'

Nosferatu star Nicholas Hoult has opened about getting an unexpected advice from previous Lex Luthor, Michael Rosenbaum.

The 35-year-old played his version of the DC comic villain in the new Superman film, led by David Corenswet.

But before stepping into the shoes of the popular antagonist, Nicholas preferred speaking to the previous star, who played the titular role.

Hence, he met Rosenbaum to take tips and advice for his version of Lex Luthor.

The Warm Bodies actor shared the beautiful thing the 53-year-old told him was, "You've got this. Go have fun.”

According to Hoult, "It's a weirdly uplifting and wonderful thing to play a character that you've watched someone play and do a brilliant job at, to then have them say, 'Yeah, go get it. Go take it on.”

“That's a really bolstering sort of thing to happen. It was very kind of him to do that”, he told Entertainment Weekly.

Directed by James Gunn, the 2025 action sci-fi starring Corenswet, Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Milly Alcock and Nathan Fillion is now running successfully in cinemas across the world.