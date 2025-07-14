Pedro Pascal on making it big in Hollywood at 50

Pedro Pascal is over the moon after making it big in Hollywood at 50.

After the massive success of Materialists movie last month, the Gladiator II star is all set for the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

Pedro revealed that he never took a brand-new Marvel Studios movie lightly because of its huge fan base.

Reflecting on his major releases and success this year, Pedro said, “It is the best time of my life.”

“Just, I don’t know… look around, and it’s an incredible reflection of… what I’m experiencing right now. I’m having a really amazing time,” he told Associated Press.

Pedro also noted, “It’s just very important for me that expectations be fulfilled but I also know that the only way to do that is to give it all my focus and all my heart and my body and my soul and that was the best I could do.”

The Mandalorian actor is overwhelmed with all the love from his fans at this age and therefore he shared that he was a little bit more sensitive to the love that people have for stories like in his movies.

“I know that they wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the love that people have for these characters,” remarked Pedro.

The Last of Us actor explained, “I think that sometimes the outside will find you, no matter how much you try to protect yourself from it.”

“It just comes with the territory. I think maybe my nerves were bigger than they usually are,” added Pedro.

Meanwhile, Pedro’s Fantastic Four movie will release in theatres on July 25. His another Ari Aster’s Eddington will hit theatres on July 18.