Cillian Murphy finally breaks silence about his role in '28 Years Later' sequel

'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' to release on January 6, 2026

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy has finally addressed his return in the 28 Year Later sequel.

Director Danny Boyle has, however, confirmed the Irish actor’s return as Jim for the new film, but Murphy did not say anything yet about it.

In a recent interview, the Peaky Blinders actor was asked about his future in the horror franchise, to which he replied affirming his comeback in the trilogy.

He told Deadline, “I think Danny (Boyle) has already confirmed that. So, I can confirm.”

The 49-year-old actor also shared a rarer insight about the next film revealing that his character would be at the center of the third sequel.

When asked if he would be the focal point in the new flick, Murphy responded saying, “Exactly, so in order for that to happen, every single person has to go and see Bone Temple.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, backed by Sony Pictures, will features Cillian along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Laird and Jack O’Connell.

The upcoming post-apocalyptic horror flick is slated to release on January 6, 2026.