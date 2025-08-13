'Avengers: Doomsday': Alan Cumming turns into 'Nightcrawler' in bts video

Robert Downey Jr to play 'Doctor Doom' in the new MCU film

Alan Cumming, who played the famous Nightcrawler in the X-Men movies, will be joining the ensemble cast of the upcoming Avengers movie.

Taking it to Instagram, the 60-year-old actor shared a series of images and videos from the sets of the upcoming Marvel movie.

Through the video, Alan revealed that the Nightcrawler will be wearing a comics-accurate suit in the Russo brothers’ new movie.

The clip featured him donning his character’s suit from the MCU comics, seemingly from the set of forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

“Another nutty week”, he simply captioned the post.

Fans have been pouring in love on his latest post as they are excited for Cumming to return as the MCU antagonist.

One of them wrote, “Nightcrawler is back!!! The best Kurt Wagner!!!” Meanwhile, another commented, “Yeahhhhh Nightcrawler yeahhhh.. Im about to get so autistic about this.”

Avenger: Doomsday is all set to reunite Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Vanessa Kirby, Mark Ruffalo and others.

On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr will also be returning for the new Marvel movie but this time as villain, Doctor Doom.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the upcoming film is slated to release on December 18, 2026.