Scarlett Johansson makes directorial debut with 'Eleanor the Great'

Scarlett Johansson has finally stepped into the director's chair with her debut film Eleanor the Great, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie stars an impressive cast, including June Squibb, Erin Kellyman, Jessica Hecht, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The film tells the story of Eleanor Morgenstein, a 94-year-old woman who relocates to New York City to live with her daughter and grandson after a devastating loss.

However, instead of finding comfort, she feels adrift and invisible. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally joins a support group and reveals a story that brings her unwanted attention.

As a young journalism student pursues her as a friend and mentor, Eleanor must confront the truth about her actions.

Eleanor the Great has received praise from critics and audiences alike, with June Squibb's performance being singled out for acclaim. Variety even named Squibb as one of the 5 actresses who are early contenders for the Academy Award for Best Actress of 2025.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 26, 2025, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. Fans can catch the trailer to get a glimpse into Johansson's directorial debut.

Scarlett Johansson's journey into directing began with a long-held ambition. She expressed her passion for storytelling and her desire to bring complex characters to life on screen.

With Eleanor the Great, Johansson showcases her ability to handle nuanced themes and emotions, marking a promising start to her directing career.