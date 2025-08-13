Blake Lively makes major statement against Justin Baldoni’s lawyer

Blake Lively confronts Justin Baldoni’s legal team with allegations

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal drama reached a new stage after the actress’ deposition by the opposing legal team.

The 37-year-old actress reportedly called out the lawyer, Bryan Freedman, questioning her, for being involved in the smear campaign against her.

The transcript of the deposition was filed on Monday, August 11, and the documents obtained by Us Weekly featured a confrontational stance of the Gossip Girl alum.

“When did the smear campaign end?” Lively was asked by Baldoni’s attorney, to which she responded, “It doesn’t feel like it’s ended.”

“It’s still ongoing?” he then asked, and she said, “It feels that way, ya.”

Freedman then inquired, “Who do you believe is involved in the ongoing smear campaign?”

The Another Simple Favor actress then said, “I believe — outside of what I know through attorneys — I believe that the defendants are involved.” When asked to name them, Lively said, “All of them. And I believe you are.”

Freedman then pried further, “And what is the basis for your belief that all of the defendants and myself are involved in an ongoing smear campaign?”

Lively claimed, “Outside of what I know through my attorneys, I believe the act of a retaliatory lawsuit and the press that you have done and the statements that you have made about me and my character have felt incredibly retaliatory,” Lively said.

The It Ends With Us actress seems to stick by her original allegations against Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign against her after harassing her and creating a toxic environment for her on the set of their movie.