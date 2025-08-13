Will Smith finally found support from THIS American rapper and actress

Will Smith has recently found support from the American rapper and longtime friend Queen Latifah.

The I Am Legend actor, who is believed to be backlisted by Hollywood because of his 2022 Oscar’s slap-gate incident, is using Latifah “a shoulder to cry on” during his acting career.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that Will has “learned who’s really in my corner,” and that’s Latifah, also known as Dana Elaine Owens, “has been solid through everything”.

It is pertinent to mention that Will’s first album, Based on a True Story, has “flopped commercially and critically”.

Rolling Stone reported that Bad Boys actor witnessed just 268 copies of the album sold in the UK during its first week but it failed in the US.

A source pointed out that Dana and Will “go way back to the early 90s, and their bond has only deepened over the years”.

“She understands how much he's been struggling and has made it clear she's standing by him,” explained an insider.

Interestingly, the bond between Latifah and Will underwent through decades in the limelight and now the Taxi star offered the actor both “emotional support and financial opportunities”.

“People don't always see how emotionally affected Will really is,” said an insider.

The source further said that Will “acts strong in public, but being alone in that massive house while his relationship unravels has hit him hard”.

“Dana's been a steady presence – she's supportive, she's there for him, and she's honest when he needs to hear it,” claimed an insider.

Despite Will’s financial pressures and personal upheavel, a source noted that Dana’s “been instrumental in instrumental in helping him stay grounded”.

“Dana is firmly in Will's corner, giving him the support and clarity he needs right now,” added a source