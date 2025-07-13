King Charles open to reconcile with Prince Harry, but with conditions

King Charles is reportedly willing to consider a Royal reunion with Prince Harry, but only if the Duke of Sussex scales back his public attacks on the family and stops giving "endless" interviews.

According to The Mail, the pair's senior aides held a secret peace summit, which is seen as a significant step in reuniting the feuding father and son.

Insiders say that the "rapprochement process" could heal years of broken relations within the Royal family, but only if Harry stops conducting "endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication".

A Royal source told The Mirror: "The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and as he has done in the past is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion."

The secret peace summit was held at a London private members' club, the Royal Over-Seas League, which is patronized by the King.

Representatives from both sides, including Meredith Maines, Harry's chief communications officer, and Tobyn Andreae, the King's communications secretary, were present at the talks.

While the King may be open to repairing his relationship with Harry, insiders say that the Duke's relationship with his brother William is harder to repair.

The two brothers had a physical fight over Harry's relationship with Meghan, as revealed in Harry's memoir Spare.

The source added: "As for his relationship with his brother, that is a different matter entirely and one which he will find much harder to repair."

Despite the challenges, Harry has expressed a desire to reconcile with his family. In a recent interview with the BBC, he said: "I would like to get my father and brother back."

However, the path to reconciliation may depend on Harry's willingness to tone down his public criticisms and find a more constructive way to communicate.