Princess Beatrice's husband risks clash with Prince William over controversial decision

Princess Beatrice's husband risks tension with Prince William's climate goals.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Beatrice, is reportedly on a potential collision course with Prince William due to his latest business endeavour.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's son-in-law, who is a designer and architect is now said to be designing luxurious interiors for private jobs.

This development could be seen as disappointing to the Princess of Wales, who has made environmental conservation a central focus of his royal work.

According to Airport Technology, they are also 50 times more polluting than trains.

Prince William has demonstrated his commitment to sustainability by choosing to travel on commercial flights incognito with his family whenever possible, including as recently as 2019.

It appears as Edoardo has ignored the royal family's environmental stance by moving forward with his new projects.

Royal commentator Richard Eden revealed that Edoardo has started 'fitting out private jets' as part of his design ventures. His celebration of the luxury and exclusivity of private aviation seems misaligned with the broader environmental message promoted by the royals.

Meanwhile, Prince William continues to lead his Earthshot Prize, which annually honours five individuals for outstanding contributions to environmentalism.

King Charles, a longtime advocate for conservation, has also strongly supported efforts to cut carbon emissions.