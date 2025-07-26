Prince Harry regrets 'devastating loss'?

Prince Harry might be enjoying his dream life in the UK, surrounded by luxury and lavish lifestyles, but he will always be regretting one thing that he never intended to lose.

The Duke of Sussex's heartbreaking rift with his father King Charles and brother Prince William changed his life, shaking his friends, family and fans to the core.

He must be feeling lost over his disconnection with one member of the royal family, Princess Anne, who is known for her loyal service to the Firm and it's people.

A source close to Harry told The News: "The Duke was very frank and close to the Princess royal before his marriage to Meghan Markle."

They added: "Harry undoubtedly is deeply missing his cherished royal relatives, including King Charles, Princess Anne, with whom he shared unforgettable memories and enjoyed the luxurious royal life."

Harry should have sought his aunt's advice when it comes to being the 'spare', according to a renowned royal expert.

The former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Princess Anne could have shown her nephew exactly what he has lost by stepping away from royal life.

"Yes, Anne would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance, but, sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal," she told the Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex, who said no to the royal life, in love with Meghan, and relocated to the US in 2020, is said to be planning to return to the UK and finding ways for reconciliation with his blood relatives.

The insider, close to the royals Claims: "It Seems Difficult at This Time", hinting at a turbulent future for the Duke.