Why Kate and Camilla skip sword while Anne handles honours

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla may be two of the most visible women in the royal family, but when it comes to handing out honours at royal investitures, they’re notably absent from the lineup and there’s a royal reason why.



Despite their high profiles and packed schedules, neither the Princess of Wales nor the Queen Consort currently hosts investiture ceremonies, which are key events where deserving citizens are recognised for their outstanding achievements and service.

Traditionally, these formal ceremonies are conducted by blood members of the royal family.

At present, just three royals share the responsibility: King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne.

But with the King continuing his cancer treatment and Princess Anne balancing one of the busiest royal diaries, questions are mounting about whether Kate and Camilla could or should step in.

With around 30 investitures held each year, the demand is high. And while protocol still guides who gets to hold the sword and pin the medals, the evolving shape of the monarchy may soon prompt a shift in that tradition.

According to People magazine, there’s no royal rule outright forbidding those who marry into the family from hosting investiture ceremonies but tradition tends to favour those in the line of succession.

The Queen Mother stepped in to host over 50 investiture ceremonies between the 1950s and 1980s during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and the late Prince Philip also occasionally took on the role.

Given that precedent, Queen Camilla, as the consort of the reigning monarch, is well positioned to take on the ceremonial duty if needed especially as King Charles continues his cancer treatment.

In contrast, Princess Kate’s chances of hosting investitures appear slimmer. As the spouse of the heir to the throne, she falls outside the traditional line of succession, and no previous consort of an heir has ever taken on the role.

Among the royals currently leading investiture ceremonies, no one does it quite like Princess Anne.

Often hailed as the hardest-working royal, she has long been a steadfast presence at these formal events and she’s reportedly feeling the strain.

According to The Times, Princess Anne is quietly frustrated with Prince William for not stepping up to take on more of these “bread-and-butter” royal duties, especially given his proximity to Windsor Castle, where many of the ceremonies are held.

“She is still doing most of the investitures even though William lives there. It annoys her,” a source close to the Princess revealed.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, investitures are ceremonies where British citizens and individuals from British Overseas Territories are honoured for their outstanding contributions from community service and charitable work to achievements in the arts, emergency services, or industry.