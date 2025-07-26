Prince Andrew receives a subtle nod from a beloved member of the royal family

Prince Andrew made first appearance since his beloved daughter Princess Eugenie received a subtle nod from a beloved member of the royal family.

The Duke of York appeared deep in thought as he embarked on his weekly ride through the Windsor estate on Saturday, enjoying the warmer weather.

The 65-year-old, who typically heads out on his horse to kick off the weekend in Berkshire, wore a short-sleeved burgundy button down shirt for the outing. He paired it with black leather riding gloves and his typical white-striped riding helmet.

The father-of-two completed his ensemble with a pair of black trousers and thick riding boots.

Andrew's appearance comes days after Princess Anne supported his youngest daughter amid ‘trouble’ with Prince William. The Princess Royal undertook an important engagement on behalf of King Charles as she visited the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on Wednesday for an opening ceremony.

Princess Eugenie, Anne's niece and younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is a patron of the charity Horatio’s Garden and opened a vibrant sanctuary within Salisbury District Hospital in May.

Anne’s participation in the ceremony gives a strong message of support for the Duke of York's family.

It comes as an insider claimed the Duke was allegedly approached by longtime friend Maxwell to write a personal message for Epstein's milestone 50th birthday in 2003. He was convicted of sex crimes a few years later, in 2008.

Maxwell, now 63 and serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison for trafficking underage girls, is believed to have asked Epstein's circle of powerful and wealthy friends to submit written tributes.

According to US investigators, the album - described as 'gold-embossed' and bound in leather - was later recovered by the Department of Justice during a probe into Epstein's sordid network.

It is not known whether Prince Andrew did ultimately send a message. However, King Charles III's younger brother Andrew has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes, which became public in 2006.

He lost all his patronages over his alleged relationship with Epstein.