Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being overshadowed by Prince William's children

The couple face the loss of their $100 million Netflix deal, royal experts warn that the couple's future prospects appear bleak.

Since stepping down from royal duties, the pair have secured multiple media contracts, both jointly and individually, to showcase their life in California.

However, Netflix insiders reveal that none of their projects have performed well, and the five-year,$100 million deal they signed for With Love, Meghan and several other shows is expected to quietly expire without renewal this September.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, royal commentator Robert Jobson stated that Prince Harry's popularity is steadily declining as public attention shifts to the younger royals-Prince William's children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Robert added that the Sussexes are attempting to capitalise on their celebrity status because they know the spotlight will soon belong to the next generation.

'They are 40 years olds. They are not young royals,' the royal expert explained.

'They are different now. The vibe is different. The whole mood and shift will now go on to George, Charlotte, and Louis. And they will become really, frankly, bit part players.'

The royal expert's comments after a royal correspondent shared how she faced a sharp reaction from Prince Harry after asking she thought was a harmless question.

Sky News Royal Editor Rhiannon Mills, who covered the 2019 Africa tour, recalled an uncomfortable moment with Harry during his visit to Malawi.

Mills explained on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show that she attempted to ask Harry a question as he was leaving an engagement-but was met with a curt response.

She explained: 'It was a terrible question. It was a rubbish question. I just sort of said, oh, why is it so important for you to come here? And he looked at me and said,' oh, well, just go and and ask those people over there.'